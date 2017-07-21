GREAT AGAIN: President Trump Eliminates 860 Obama-Era Federal Regulations

President Donald Trump’s White House has, according to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney, removed or withdrawn about 860 Obama administration-era federal regulations.

The massive decrease in regulations is part of the Trump administration’s overall deregulatory agenda, Mulvaney said during a press briefing Thursday.

Updating reporters on President Trump’s 2-for-1 policy for federal regulations — which requires cutting two regulations for every one new implemented regulation — Mulvaney said we are at 16-to-1, Breitbart News’s Michelle Moons reports.

Speaking to the “slow accretion, that slow cancer that can come from regulatory burdens that we put on our people,” the OMB director said during the “last six months here, the Obama Administration put on over six billion dollars in new regulatory burden,” adding, “We had zero.”

Mulvaney also unveiled a new economic plan for America called “MAGAnomics,” which, he said will tackle “tax reform, the regulatory accountability project (previously called the unified agenda), energy dominance, welfare reform, infrastructure, trade policies, trade, and spending restraint” in a way that will raise the economic growth rate to more than three percent.

The Trump administration’s plan, Mulvaney said, is to continue to cut and decrease Americans’ regulatory burden in the coming years as a means to spur economic growth.

