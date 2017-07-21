WH Communications Director After Sandy Hook: ‘I Have Always Been for Strong Gun Control Laws’

Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is on the record expressing his support for “strong gun control laws.”

On December 15, 2012, the day after the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary, Scaramucci tweeted:

@laurasgoldman I don't support that legislation, never had, I have always been for strong gun control laws. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 15, 2012

And for those who might excuse such a statement as being a result of the emotion which overwhelmed so many Americans after Sandy Hook, consider the fact that Scaramucci also voiced support for gun control months before Sandy Hook occurred:

We (the USA) has 5% of the world's population but 50% of the world's guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 6, 2012

No amount of gun control could have prevented Sandy Hook. The gunman stole the guns he used in the attack and the person from whom he stole them had passed background checks and gone through all lawful channels to acquire them.

Moreover, the large number of guns owned in America has correlated with a declining murder rate. Breitbart News reported that there were 192 million privately owned guns in America in 1994. By 2009 the number of privately owned guns jumped to 310 million. During this same time, the Congressional Research Service noted that the murder rate fell from 6.6 per 100,000 in 1993 to 3.9 per 100,000 in 2006 and 2007. It fell to 3.2 in 2011.

Guns are not the problem.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.