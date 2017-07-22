Axios: Scaramucci Goes Full Breitbart

Anthony Scaramucci gave his first interview as White House communications director to Breitbart’s Matt Boyle. The two sounded like old friends, with Scaramucci kicking off the Saturday morning Breitbart radio interview by jokingly asking Boyle, “Did you send your job application form in yet, Matt?…Do you need my email so I can get your resume over here?”

Boyle laughed and replied: “Anthony, I’m honored, maybe we can talk about that later.” Scaramucci praised Breitbart for capturing “the spirit of what is actually going on in the country, where there’s a large group of people…who’ve been disaffected from the economic franchise.”

Between the lines: Sean Spicer had a terrible relationship with Breitbart, the right-wing outlet whose alumni, including Steve Bannon, now work in the White House. Scaramucci now appears to want to elevate the outlet in general, and Boyle in particular. By giving Boyle (Breitbart’s most unrestrained attack dog) such prominence from the outset, Scaramucci is signaling that the President wants to make better use of conservative/friendly media outlets to transmit his messages without a critical filter.