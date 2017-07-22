President Donald Trump spent Saturday morning challenging the media in response to more leaks, including information about conversations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had with the Russians during the campaign.

“A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post, this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “These illegal leaks, like Comey’s, must stop!”

Trump also addressed reports that he was considering pardoning family members who were caught up in the Russia investigation.

“While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us,” he said. “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump also accused the New York Times of thwarting attempts by the military to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, Al-Baghdadi,” he wrote, denouncing “their sick agenda.”

He defended his son Donald Trump Jr. for releasing emails surrounding the meeting with a Russian lawyer who said she had damaging information about his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!” he wrote, then tweeted, “So many people are asking why isn’t the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?”

Trump continued harping on Clinton’s ties with Russia, including her campaign manager, John Podesta’s, connections to Russia.

“What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc,” he asked.

Trump is scheduled to attend the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Norfolk, Virginia, today.