SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch Live: Conservative Groups Protest Against ‘Manufactured News’ Outside CNN HQ in Atlanta

by Breitbart News22 Jul 20170

Watch live stream coverage of conservative groups Media Equality Group and Main Street Patriots protest CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, GA on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. eastern, courtesy of Ground Floor Video.

The event press release states:

“For too long, CNN has been allowed to warp, misrepresent and outright manufacture news events out of thin air. Real damage has been done to the targets of CNN’s misreporting, not to mention the country as a whole,” said Brian Maloney, MEP co-founder.

“We are fired up to confront CNN’s blackmail, doxxing and #CollusionDelusion head-on,” added co-founder Melanie Morgan. “Our message to the network: No more lies, conspiracy theories, or punks with reporter pads!”

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x