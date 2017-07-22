WATCH: Protesters Storm CNN Headquarters: ‘No More Fake News!’

ATLANTA, Georgia — Protesters stormed the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia chanting “No more fake news!” at the network’s headquarters to demand an end to the fake news stories about President Trump’s administration.

CNN, most recently, has been engulfed in fake news scandals, as well as getting caught for targeting the creator of an anti-CNN internet meme. The scandals have resulted in at least three CNN employees resigning and forcing the corporation to retract Russia-related stories.

Brian Maloney of the Media Equalizer told protesters outside CNN’s headquarters that the corporate media giant puts down Americans and Trump supporters.

“They are laughing at us, but we are fighting back,” Maloney said. “Americans are standing up and saying that we have absolutely had enough.”

“No more fake news! No more fake news,” the protesters chanted.

Debbie Dooley, an organizer of the protest, said she wants companies that advertise with CNN to be held accountable for the “very fake news” that has been produced.

“We the people can do this,” Dooley said. “We worked hard to elect Donald Trump. That was just the beginning. We need to continue to fight. We need to continue to take it to the Resist movement. And we depend on Breitbart to give us the truth.”

“CNN, no more fake news and if you continue to do so, we’re going to be out here every month until you report unbiased news,” Dooley said.

The protest against CNN came after the media corporation was slammed for a multitude of scandals. Most recently, three CNN employees were forced to resign, as Breitbart News reported, after releasing a Trump-Russia collusion story that ended up being unfounded.

CNN hosts and reporters were also caught claiming that during the recent G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a “secret dinner,” Breitbart News reported. That narrative was repeated by CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, among others, despite not being true.