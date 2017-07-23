SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Police: Taxi Driver Shoots Passenger in Self-Defense

AP Photo/Mel Evans

by AWR Hawkins23 Jul 20170

Police in St. Louis County, Missouri, say a 70-year-old taxi driver shot and killed a 48-year-old passenger “in self-defense” Sunday morning following an altercation on I-70.

According to KMOV, police arrived on the scene near Jennings Station Road “where they found a 48-year-old man dead in the back seat of a taxi minivan.” Police said the driver “got into an altercation with the passenger while driving” and shot him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the taxi was westbound on I-70 when the altercation allegedly occurred and the “driver told police he feared for his life.”

The taxi driver “is cooperating with the investigation” and the deceased passenger has not been identified.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

