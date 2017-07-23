Police: Taxi Driver Shoots Passenger in Self-Defense

Police in St. Louis County, Missouri, say a 70-year-old taxi driver shot and killed a 48-year-old passenger “in self-defense” Sunday morning following an altercation on I-70.

According to KMOV, police arrived on the scene near Jennings Station Road “where they found a 48-year-old man dead in the back seat of a taxi minivan.” Police said the driver “got into an altercation with the passenger while driving” and shot him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the taxi was westbound on I-70 when the altercation allegedly occurred and the “driver told police he feared for his life.”

The taxi driver “is cooperating with the investigation” and the deceased passenger has not been identified.

