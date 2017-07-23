Women Now Serve as Head Spokespersons for Trump White House, Three Key Government Agencies

Women now occupy the top spokesperson jobs in the White House and three key government agencies after President Trump chose Sarah Huckabee Sanders to replace Sean Spicer as press secretary.

The top press secretary positions at the White House, the State Department, the Pentagon, and the Justice Department are all held by women.

advertisement

Sanders served as the White House’s deputy press secretary before her predecessor Sean Spicer resigned from the position following Trump’s decision to hire Anthony Scaramucci as the White House Communications Director.

Sanders unofficially auditioned for the role when she filled in for Spicer at the daily press briefings. Spicer had to take time off to fulfill his U.S. Navy reserve duties.

She held most of the daily briefings after the White House communications shop decided to ban video cameras from the press briefings.

Sanders joins a team of three other female officials who hold the top communications jobs at the State Department, the Justice Department, and the Pentagon.

Heather Nauert started as the State Department’s spokesperson in April, Sarah Isgur Flores serves as the Justice Department’s director of public affairs, and Dana W. White works as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.