Donald Trump Demands Obamacare Vote: We Must Fulfill ‘Solemn Promise’

President Donald Trump urged Congress forward on repealing or replacing Obamacare, as success of the bill remains in doubt.

“We as a party must fulfill that solemn promise to the voters,” he said, pointing to Senate Republicans for failing to move legislation forward.

Trump said that Obamacare was a “big, fat, ugly, lie” and needed to be repealed and replaced, blaming Democrats for colluding with special interests to promote a government control of health care.

“The question for every senator, Democrat or Republican, is whether they will side with Obamacare’s architects, which have been so destructive to our country, or with with its forgotten victims,” Trump said. “Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare.”

He excoriated Democrats for resisting any changes to Obamacare and campaigning against Republican’s efforts to fix healthcare.

“They run out and say death, death, death,” Trump said. “Well, Obamacare is the one that’s death.”

The president made his remarks after meeting with victims of Obamacare’s higher premiums.

Sen. John Cornyn signaled earlier on Monday that the Senate would vote on something on Tuesday.

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that the Senate vote would take place Tuesday.