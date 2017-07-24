Mo Brooks Ad Hammers Leftists, Media over Congressional Shooting

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is out with a new campaign ad hammering leftists for the shooting of GOP members of Congress at a congressional baseball practice.

I'm not changing my position on the Second Amendment despite being targeted for assassination by a liberal. #ALSEN https://t.co/yDIn4eHEOI — Mo Brooks (@mobrooksforsen) July 24, 2017

“June 14: A Bernie Sanders supporter fires on Republican Congressmen,” reads text on a black screen as audiotape of the shooting that put House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in the hospital plays.

Brooks was one of the GOP congressmen shooter James T. Hodgkinson targeted at the GOP baseball practice last month. Brooks, per news reports, appeared on what law enforcement believes was Hodgkinson’s hit list. Brooks was not injured, and the only death in the shooting was Hodgkinson, but that is because Capitol Hill police officers were present to fight back.

Scalise was the only member of Congress who was shot. Others, including staff and two officers, were also injured.

“Mo Brooks gives his belt as a tourniquet to help the wounded,” the next slide in the new Brooks ad reads. “What’s the liberal media immediately ask?”

Then it cuts to video of Brooks still in his baseball gear right outside the practice field, answering questions from the leftist media.

“Does this change your views on the gun situation in America?” a reporter asks him.

“The Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, is to help ensure we always have a Republic,” Brooks says in response. “So no, I’m not changing my position on any of the rights that we enjoy as Americans.”

The leftist media have lost their collective minds in response to the Brooks ad:

Brooks is one of the three major candidates in the special election for the U.S. Senate to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions and has emerged clearly as the most ardent defender of President Donald Trump in the race. Pro-Trump forces nationally and in Alabama are aligning behind Brooks, as a Brooks win would be a big win for President Trump:

The other two major candidates are establishment-backed Luther Strange—an establishment politician who did not endorse the president or donate to his campaign during the race in 2016—and conservative Judge Roy Moore. The primary is on August 15, and the top two vote getters will head to a runoff.