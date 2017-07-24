MSNBC Host Mocks Dems’ ‘Better Deal’ Rollout: ‘Didn’t Look Tremendously Diverse’

A host on the left-wing MSNBC mocked Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday for the party’s lack of diversity that was on display when Democrats unveiled their new “better deal” plan in Virginia.

While guest-hosting MTP Daily, Chris Jansing told Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) that Democrats who were on stage “didn’t look tremendously diverse.”

Ten Democrats went to Virginia for the “better deal” rollout, and there were just two (Reps. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Hakeem Jeffries of New York) or three (Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts) Democrats of color on stage, depending on whether Warren is actually part Native American.

Jansing also noted that the Democrats’ new message—“better jobs, better wages, better future”—“doesn’t roll off the tongue.” She agreed with critics that the Democrats’ new message also does indeed sound like “the better ingredients, better pizza” slogan that Papa John’s Pizza uses.

Liberals slammed the party’s new slogan online while some Republican activists actually brought Papa John’s pizza boxes to the event to mock Pelosi and Schumer.

Schumer’s “better deal” was also criticized for rehashing much of Hillary Clinton’s failed agenda in addition to being stale and unimaginative.

Done! Your to do list: Tell Pelosi/Schumer that 'Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages' is a HORRIFIC slogan and rips off Papa Johns! pic.twitter.com/ZzUjMjXNtc — Emerson Bryant (@emersonhbryant) July 20, 2017