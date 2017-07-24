Sign Mocking Minneapolis Police Warns, ‘Twin Cities Police Easily Startled’

Signs mocking the Minneapolis Police Department have begun popping up around the Twin Cities, warning residents that the police may be dangerous to their health.

The signs, reading, “Warning: Twin Cities Police easily startled,” began appearing around the city during the weekend as city crews rushed behind trying to take them down before anyone saw them, KARE channel 11 reported.

Along with the slogan, the signs featured a stick figure policeman with guns in hand, shooting bullets indiscriminately:

"Twin Cities police easily startled," warns a new sign bolted below a traffic sign in St. Paul, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/oAr6AHulMa — Mukhtar Ibrahim (@mukhtaryare) July 24, 2017

The signs appear to be expensively screen printed on metal sheets, as opposed to paper or cardboard.

The posting of the signs comes on the heels of a July 15 officer-involved shooting that left one woman dead. During the shooting, officer Mohamed Noor, the city’s first Muslim police officer, unexpectedly and seemingly without cause began shooting at a woman standing next to his squad car.

Some reports have noted that Noor was “startled” by a loud noise that caused him to open fire on victim Justine Damond, the unarmed woman who was talking to his partner after she called police about an intruder in her neighborhood.

The shooting has riled the Twin Cities and already forced the resignation of Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, who resigned on July 21. Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is also under fire for the shooting as well as the response to the incident.

