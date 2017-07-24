Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Set Sleeping Woman on Fire

Police in Charleston, West Virginia, are searching for a man who is seen on surveillance video allegedly dousing a sleeping woman with gasoline and lighting her on fire.

On Sunday a home security camera caught images of a man in flip flops, a New York Yankees t-shirt, a blue cap, and white shorts carrying a canister of gasoline to the front porch of the home, allegedly dousing a woman sleeping there with the volatile fluid, and lighting her on fire, West Virginia MetroNews reports.

“We have shootings and things of that nature, but this level of depravity is just shocking to the conscience,” Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Steve Cooper told the media.

Police released still shots of the suspect but did not release the full video because of its graphic nature.

“She was doused in accelerant and lit on fire by the suspect,” Lt. Cooper added. “She runs off the porch, tearing her clothes off and trying to put the fire out. She’s just completely engulfed in flames.”

The fire spread to the building, as well, police said.

The victim has been identified as Charleston resident Rachelle Jarrett, 44. She is in critical condition at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital burn unit.

Officials say the suspect had been seen at a homeless shelter the night before the attack, but he gave a false name when checking into the facility.

Police also say that the suspect may have tried to set another fire when he allegedly kicked in the door of a home on Wyoming Street, dumped gasoline, and tried to set the accelerant on fire. The attempt failed, and the suspect was chased off by the homeowner.

The suspect is unknown, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Charleston Police Department.

