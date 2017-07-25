Donald Trump Challenges ‘Fake News Filter’ in Ohio, Rallies Supporters to Agenda

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied with supporters in Youngstown, Ohio, vowing to keep fighting the Washington establishment to implement his agenda.

“I am here this evening to cut through the fake news filter and to speak straight to the American people,” Trump said, as supporters chanted “CNN Sucks!”

“Fake news, fake, fake news,” Trump added. “Is there any place that is more fun, more exciting, and safer than a Trump rally?”

He took heart in the Senate vote to proceed on the Obamacare debate earlier in the day.

“We are now one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare,” he said.

The president recommitted himself to his agenda, including trade negotiations, border security, infrastructure, tax reform, repeal of Obamacare, and national security.

“Tonight, we are going to set aside the cynics and the critics because we know exactly why they are so angry and so bitter,” he said.

He explained that despite complaints that he was not “presidential” enough, he would keep fighting.

“It’s so easy to act presidential, but that’s not going to get it done,” he said.

Trump referred to the presidents on Mount Rushmore, but said that even though he wondered if he would end up on the mountain, the “fake news media” would condemn him for thinking that he belonged there.

“I won’t say it, ok?” he said with a grin.

But he explained that each of the presidents sculpted on the monument “believed in protecting American industry.”

“Now we are going to start,” he said. “We are reclaiming our heritage as a manufacturing nation again.”

Trump recommitted himself to building a border wall, after the audience repeatedly chanted “Build that wall!”

“We will build the wall,” he promised. “Don’t even think about it.”

The president said that he would stop shipping jobs and wealth overseas, and would continue pursing his America First agenda on trade, jobs, and the economy.

“It’s time to bring new companies to our shores and to create a new era of growth, prosperity, and wealth,” he said. “We want millions of Americans to be lifted from welfare to work and from dependence to independence.”

Trump called up Geno de Fabio, a Democratic supporter who appeared on Fox News earlier in the day, to speak at the rally.

DeFabio thanked Trump for keeping his promises and fighting for Ohio, as well as appointing Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“Every one of these people love you sir,” he asserted.

He also thanked Trump for bringing Melania Trump to the White House as his first lady.

“Could we have a more outstanding first lady?” he asked the crowd.

He also told Trump to continue fighting the establishment in Washington D.C. calling him the “real deal.”

“I would tell the Republicans and Democrats, ‘Look, I’m going to go do my rallies. You’ve got the agenda, those people are voting for me and mine, do what you want, pass my agenda, or we are going on the road,’” he said.

Melania Trump also appeared at the rally to introduce the President.

“Washington has fought him every step of the way, but I know my husband, and he will never give up,” she said as the crowd cheered wildly.