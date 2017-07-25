Donald Trump on Firing Jeff Sessions: ‘We’ll See. Time Will Tell’

President Donald Trump responded to rumors that he was considering firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but did not say whether he planned to fire him.

advertisement

“We’ll see what happens,” he said, when questioned by reporters at a press conference. “Time will tell.”

Trump denied that he was letting Sessions “twist in the wind.”

“I am disappointed in the Attorney General,” he said frankly. “He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office.”

He added that Sessions made the wrong decision, saying that it hurt the office of the presidency.

“I think that’s a bad thing, not for the president but for the presidency,” he said. “I think it’s unfair to the presidency, and that’s the way I feel.”

Trump said he wanted Sessions to be tougher on prosecuting leaks.

“I want the Attorney General to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before at a very important level.”

Trump again signaled that had he known that Sessions would recuse himself, he would have never appointed him as Attorney General.

The president made his comments during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House.