Donald Trump Praises Senate Vote as ‘Beginning of the End’ of Obamacare

President Donald Trump praised the Senate for voting on a motion to proceed on health care, calling it a “big step” forward for his effort to replace Obamacare.

“I want to congratulate the American people, because we’re going give you great health care and we’re going to get rid of Obamacare, which should have been, frankly, terminated long ago,” Trump said. “It’s been a disaster for the American people.”

advertisement

The president praised Senator John McCain as a “very brave man” for making the trip to Washington D.C. to vote for the motion to proceed on legislation, after his surgery and subsequent diagnosis with brain cancer.

Trump again excoriated Obamacare, calling all of the Democratic promises made during the legislative process “lies.”

“It’s too expensive. It gives horrible coverage,” he said.

He commented that the process was difficult, but thanked Republican Senators for moving forward.

“I think you’re going to have a great healthcare,” he said. “This is the beginning of the end for the disaster known as Obamacare.”