Donald Trump Thanks ‘American Hero’ John McCain for Returning to Vote on Obamacare Replacement

President Donald Trump welcomed back Sen. John McCain to Washington D.C., after the veteran senator announced his return to the Senate to vote on the Obamacare repeal and replacement.

“So great that John McCain is coming back to vote,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Brave – American hero! Thank you John.”

McCain, who has been absent for surgery, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. He is a crucial vote for the Senate’s effort to move forward on Obamacare, where the margin of error is extremely slim. Trump is eager to get the Senate on record before the August recess.

“Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump signaled that he would be willing to sign anything on health care, floating the option of a simple Obamacare repeal or a more complex repeal and replace plan.

“ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough,” he wrote. “Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand.”