Homeowner Shoots, Kills Robbery Suspect Dressed Like Woman

On Monday morning a homeowner in DeKalb County, Georgia, shot and killed a robbery suspect who was dressed like a woman.

The suspect died at the scene.

According to WSB-TV, the suspect “broke into the house wearing a wig and had arched eyebrows.” DeKalb County Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said, “The homeowner gave him a warning. The suspect continued to approach him at which time the homeowner fired one shot.” He made clear that the homeowner acted in self-defense and will face no charges.

Robertson said police do not know the identity of the suspect, but are seeking it and asking the community to help them in that regard. Community members said they have seen someone “who dresses like a woman, oftentimes on a bicycle.”

Neighbors told WSB-TV they support the homeowner’s actions. William Jordan said, “I think people should protect themselves and their property.”

