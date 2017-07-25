Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Girl ‘Multiple Times’ over a Year

An illegal alien was arrested in New York and charged with the serial rape of a 12-year-old girl, allegedly even committing one attack in front of another child.

Police in Geneseo, New York, arrested Fernando Alvarado-Perez, 37, after accusations were made that he repeatedly raped the girl over at least a year’s time, the Livingston County News reported.

advertisement

The paper reported that Alvarado-Perez was “was charged with first-degree rape, a class B felony, rape in the second degree, a D felony, criminal sex act in the second degree, a D felony, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.”

Authorities said that during interrogations Alvarado-Perez told them he even raped the child once in front of an infant.

The suspect is being held without bail at the Livingston County Jail.

During the investigation, the suspect also reportedly told authorities that he came to the U.S. illegally about a decade ago. The department then alerted Homeland Security (DHS) about their investigation.

But news of the referral to DHS brought Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian to the defense of his officers and department. Chief Osganian made pains to note that turning Alvarado-Perez into federal immigration authorities is not his department’s general policy.

Osganian insisted that the suspect’s immigration status “wasn’t a priority to us” as they investigated the crime.

“Our officers were concerned about investigating this incident and assisting the family the best we could with referral services to other agencies,” Osganian said in a statement. “His immigration status wasn’t a priority for us.”

The comments come on the heels of a new policy requiring the Geneseo Police to refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities in most cases involving illegals.

The new policy was put in place after a traffic stop in May riled advocates for illegal aliens. The controversy began when police pulled over a van filled with illegals included several children. Protesters quickly descended upon the town after DHS officials became involved in the traffic stop. The protesters were upset at the apparent cooperation between police and federal immigration authorities.

Despite the new policy, Chief Osganian presumably felt Alvarado-Perez was a clear and present danger to his rape victim and so broke his new policy to call DHS.

A supporter the family of the rape victim has set up a GoFunMe page for the victim to help defray the little girl’s medical costs.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.