No One is Safe: Anthony Scaramucci Torches White House Leakers

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci lit into leakers in the White House, threatening to “fire everybody” to stop the leaks.

“If I got to get this thing down to me and Sarah Huckabee, then the leaking will stop,” he told White House reporters including Breitbart News in the White House driveway as he entered the West Wing on Tuesday morning.

advertisement

Scaramucci signaled that there would be no tolerance for leaking, asserting that he had authority from the president to fire whoever he thought necessary.

“Leaking is atrocious, it’s outrageous, it’s unpatriotic, it damages the president personally, it damages the institution of the presidency, and I don’t like it,” he said.

Scaramucci already reportedly fired White House assistant press secretary Michael Short for damaging leaks about the White House internal operations. He declined to confirm the reports but sent a strong message to all of the leakers.

“I’m gonna put ‘em out on Pennsylvania Ave, I think it’s a very clear thing,” he said. “Do you want to sell postcards to the tourists outside the gate or do you want to work in the West Wing? What do you want to do?”

– @Scaramucci holds court with the press about firing leakers pic.twitter.com/WT7JPhWiBV — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 25, 2017

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told reporters that although the White House press staff was filled with “incredibly talented men and women,” the leaks would have to stop.

“The West Wing is a very small place, I think it’s easy to figure out who the leakers are,” she said.