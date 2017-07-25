Ohio Trump Supporters Rip Communist Flag Away from Protester

Supporters of President Donald Trump quickly dealt with a young protester who decided to stand up and protest while flying a hammer and sickle flag at Trump’s campaign rally.

“Honestly, if you don’t point, nobody’s even going to know he is here,” Trump said, asserting that the protester had a “weak voice.”

advertisement

Trump mocks Communist protestor with a “weak voice” as supporters rip the flag out of his hands pic.twitter.com/o75A0BxDNS — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 25, 2017

The crowd roared when the flag was snatched by a Trump supporter who threw it to the ground and stomped on it.

As the young man was escorted away from the rally by police officers, Trump continued to mock him.

“Boy, he is a young one,” he said. “He is going back home to Mommy. He in trouble,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “And I’ll bet his mommy voted for us, right?”