SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

REPORT: Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT Manager Arrested Fleeing Country

Andrew Burton/Getty

by Ian Mason25 Jul 20170

Imran Awan, the Pakistani IT vendor of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, was arrested by the FBI while trying to flee the country Tuesday, according to a Fox News reporter.

Fox News Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram tweeted about the arrest at Dulles International Airport, which he said stemmed from “bank fraud” charges:

According to Pergram, Rep. Wasserman Schultz responded to the news by terminating Mr. Awan:

The investigative unit of the Daily Caller News Foundation reported Monday that Imran Awan and other members of the Awan family were under investigation by both the FBI and Capitol Police for “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network.” According to that report, the Awans had rented their former Washington, DC-area residence to a family while they departed for parts unknown. After discovering they had left “smashed computer hard-drives” and other computer equipment at the Lorton, Virginia home, the Awans tried desperately to retrieve them before they were seized by investigators, going so far as threatening to sue the renters.

The contents of the hard drives is unclear, but Imran Awan and his brothers are reported to have provided services as IT vendors for several House Democrats.

Pergrams tweets suggest that the central criminal violation involved embezzling IT budget money from House Democrats:

It is unclear what connection these allegations have to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s reports of smashed hard drives and laptops now seized by federal authorities. An earlier report from the same Daily Caller investigation appeared to show Rep. Wasserman Schultz prepared to go to bat against Capitol Police on Awan’s behalf, raising further questions about the nature of the computer equipment. Wasserman Schultz asked Capitol Police Chief Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa to return a seized laptop to her, appearing to threaten “consequences” if he did not.

Awan and his family members’ exact whereabouts could not be confirmed as this story develops.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x