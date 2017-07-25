Report: FBI Investigating Smashed Hard Drives Retrieved from Wasserman Schultz’s Pakistani-Born IT Worker’s Home

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is reportedly investigating several smashed hard drives seized from the home of two Pakistan-born brothers who worked as IT workers for former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

“The suspects in this probe are people who worked for a long time for Democratic members in the House,” Daily Caller investigative reporter Luke Rosiak reportedly told FOX Business Network. “Brothers named Imran Awan, Abid Awan and Jamal Awan and they are criminal suspects,” Rosiak said. “Imran worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for a long time.”

advertisement

Breitbart News previously reported that a federal employee with knowledge of the situation told the Daily Caller in May, “A laptop used by Imran was hidden in an unused crevice of the Rayburn House Office Building” and was found by Capitol Police and seized for use in the criminal investigation against him. The Daily Caller further noted, “Wasserman Schultz’s office is in Longworth House Office Building, a separate structure.”

The laptop was reportedly found hidden in a little-used section of the Rayburn House Office Building and was later seized by Capitol Police in the criminal investigation against him.

Shortly after the laptop was seized, Wasserman Schultz reportedly threatened Capitol Police with “consequences” if they did not return equipment that she said belonged to her and was being used to Imran Awan.

Breitbart News previously reported that “[t]he Pakistani-born Awan, who was working as a technology administrator for the Florida lawmaker, is being investigated for alleged involvement in several massive cyber security breaches and transferring sensitive congressional data offsite.”

Awan had reportedly managed to bankroll $4 million for himself and several of his relatives since 2010.

Shortly after news of the FBI investigation broke on Tuesday, several media outlets learned that Imran Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport Monday night trying to flee the United States. He was arrested for multiple counts of bank fraud and surrendered his passport.

BREAKING: House staffer Imran Awan arrested at Dulles and charged with bank fraud, per @FOXNews.. Awan worked for @DWSTweets. #fox5dc — Jim Lokay FOX5 (@LokayFOX5) July 25, 2017

Fox is told that Hse IT staffer Imran Awan is still on Hse payroll for moment under Wasserman Schultz. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Feds/USCP picked up Imran Awan at Dulles Aiport last night as he was "trying to leave the country." Has been arraigned. Surrendered passport — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

The Daily Caller’s Rosiak said one of the allegations against the brothers Awan was that “they were sending information to an offsite server and when you look at their backgrounds, these guys have been accused of fraud repeatedly in civil lawsuits.”

Wasserman Schultz, much to the confusion of the public, reportedly fought with Capitol Police to allow the brothers to gain access to their laptops instead of expressing concern over the fact that her IT personnel were allegedly hacking sensitive information.

The Daily Caller had reported that Wasserman Schultz “inexplicably protected” Awan when news of the scandal first broke.

This is a developing story…

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.