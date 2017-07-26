Amazon.com Goes on Hiring Spree to Fill 50,000 Jobs

Amazon.com has announced that it is searching for 50,000 new employees and that is just the beginning.

The online retailer is looking to fill the 50,000 jobs immediately as the Fall back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons near, the Associated Press reported.

The company will host a job fair-styled open house at 10 of its shipping sites on August 2 starting at 10 AM.

The AP notes that the shipping centers participating will be in “Baltimore, Md., Chattanooga, Tenn., Etna, Ohio, Fall River, Mass., Hebron, Ky., Kenosha, Wis., Kent, Wash., Robbinsville, N.J., Romeoville, Ill., and Whitestown, Ind.”

The majority of the Amazon.com jobs will be full time and will include sorting jobs as well as managerial and support positions.

But the newly announced 50,000 jobs is just the beginning because the online giant has a total of 100,000 jobs it wants to be filled over the coming year.

According to the AP, “Amazon’s growth has been phenomenal, ” and the company has almost doubled its sales in just a three-year span.

