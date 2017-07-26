Munro: Donald Trump’s ‘Transgender’ Declaration Preserves Americans’ Two-Sex Society

President Donald Trump’s dramatic decision to exclude so-called “transgender” people from the military is a direct rejection of the progressives’ revolutionary demand that Americans’ society should be remade to eliminate all civic recognition of the two different-and-complementary male and female sexes.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The Wednesday decision was greeted with anger from the left, which had hoped that the military’s 2016 endorsement of the transgender ideology would push the Supreme Court and legislators nationwide to impose and establish the unpopular claim that a person’s changeable choice of “gender” is more legally important than their biological sex. If endorsed by the courts, that claim would force K-12 girls to share their shower rooms and sports leagues with males who say they are females, force all single-sex civic groups to accept people from both sexes, and eventually force taxpayers to fund sex-change and sterilization procedures for pre-teens and teenagers.

Trump’s assertively mainstream decision will now help a wide range of civic groups — including conservative and lesbian groups — persuade judges and legislators to preserve the normal distinctions between the two equal, different and complementary sexes which are fiercely denied by gay, feminist, and business groups. For example, IBM and many other companies are now using their economic power to try to block a bill in Texas which would preserve single-sex bathrooms in K-12 schools.

In 2106 and early this year, a similar coalition of business and gay groups pressured the GOP-led state legislature in North Carolina to permit cities and countries set rules for who can declare themselves to be male or female. That pro-transgender move was defeated by the GOP and the voters, and it means the state legislature still decides who is male or female. Under the long-standing law in North Carolina, a person can change their legal sex, but only after undergoing surgery.

Polls show that roughly one-quarter of Americans support the progressive claim that biological sex is less important that chosen “gender identity,” despite intense media pressure in favor of the pro-transgender, anti-sexes campaign.

There are very few “transgender” people. For example, advocates say from 250 to several thousand people in the military are trying to live like members of the other sex in a military population of 1.3 million full-time soldiers, sailors, marines and air force personnel. Fewer than o.3 percent of Americans wish to live as members of the opposite sex.

Trump’s decision may push the Democrats to make their unpopular transgender ideology an issue in the 2018 elections even though former President Barack Obama has said twice that the ideology helped contribute to Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016.

Trump’s pro-sexes message was a huge defeat for the left, and prompted a huge outburst of anger by political activists;

Trump’s decision was protested by many prominent Democratic supporters and transgender advocates.

The fight over the Pentagon’s policy is important because a Pentagon approval of the pro-transgender ideology would help transgender activists pressure judges and swing-voting legislators to impose the transgender rules on Americans’ civic groups, such as schools, universities, and workplaces.

The progressive push to bend Americans’ attitudes and their two-sex civic society around the idea of “gender” has already attacked and cracked popular social rules for how Americans handle the many social preferences of equal, different and complementary men and women, boys and girls. For example, the gender claims have shifted rules or practices about different-sex bathrooms, shelters for battered women, sports leagues for girls, hiking groups for boys, K-12 curricula, university speech codes, religious freedoms, free speech, the social status of women, parents’ rights in childrearing, practices to help teenagers, women’s expectations of beauty, culture and civic society, scientific research, prison safety, civic ceremonies, school rules, men’s sense of masculinity, law enforcement, and children’s sexual privacy.