Rep. Brat: Despite Fake News, AG Jeff Sessions Restoring Integrity at DOJ

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) issued a statement on Wednesday focused on the Department of Justice and his support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, noting the “politically-tainted” nature of the DOJ during the Obama administration and the integrity that Sessions is bringing back to the agency.

“The Department of Justice has been politically-tainted for eight years under the leadership of Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, now Attorney General Sessions is restoring integrity to the Department of Justice,” Brat said in the statement.

advertisement

“AG Sessions was one of the first individuals to reach out to me after my election, and I consider him to be a true personal friend,” Brat said. “He is the principled man we need in such a key position of leadership in our country.”

Brat continued by saying he believes Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from any investigation of the Trump campaign — in which Sessions played a role — and Russian meddling was the right thing to do.

“Unfortunately, in this city there is very little incentive to do the right thing, especially if you are a Republican,” Brat said. “In retrospect, it is easy to Monday-morning quarterback on a decision made months ago.

And Brat also noted the role the media has played in the ongoing narrative about Trump and the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, calling it “fake news” and noting that the goal by the president’s enemies — including the Left-wing media — is for him to be forced from his duly elected office.

“One thing is for sure: when AG Sessions erred on the side of caution by recusing himself, he never could have foreseen the 24/7 full-throated obsession over Russia by the mainstream media,” Brat said.

“The media’s attacks have only escalated since Trump’s inauguration,” Brat said. “Fake news dominates.

“Anchors now make the news by opinion, instead of reporting objective reality,” Brat said. “The president is frustrated with those who have called for his impeachment since day one.

“Their mission is clear,” Brat said. “They refuse to honor the outcome of the election.”

Brat’s statement also noted that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “rushed” to appoint Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the Russian matter even though no evidence of any collusion or other misdeeds has emerged. Brat said:

Not only that, but Rosenstein gave Robert Mueller broad investigative authority through the inclusion of a catch-all phrase when authorizing the scope of the investigation. Now, additional doubt has been cast on the independent nature of the investigation through Mueller’s appointment of individuals with clear political bias, including past legal counsel to the Clintons and several Democratic donors.

Brat’s letter concludes by praising some of Sessions’ accomplishments during his tenure as AG and encouraged the continued efforts of the Trump administration and supporters — including Sessions — to drain the swamp.

“AG Sessions is taking on MS-13, illegal immigration, and sanctuary cities,” Brat said. “He is implementing the Trump agenda on a daily basis and dutifully following the president’s orders.”

“The goal of Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media is to divide two of the principal conservative populist leaders in the nation, and at this time we must all remain united,” Brat said. “Our words, policies, and messaging must meet the highest ethical standard as we all try to drain the swamp together.”

“AG Sessions deserves our praise for having the guts and the backbone to fight for this great country,” Brat said. “AG Sessions, stay the course.”