Stacy Washington: More Minority Women Are Buying Guns, but the AP Doesn’t Ask Why

More women are buying guns than ever before, so much so that media outlets have noticed and are attempting to get at the reasons for the uptick. But none of the stats on firearms purchases have alarmed leftists more than those surrounding black women.

Black women are buying guns, getting trained on them, and being really open about it. Just this week, the Associated Press profiled three such women, all of them black, and proudly boasting of newly acquired guns.

Why is this an issue? Black women are far more likely to live in neighborhoods plagued by higher than normal crime, and they suffer abuse and even death at the hands of a spouse more often than any other ethnic group, yet the AP finds it puzzling that they are buying guns?

This type of female empowerment should receive the fully actualized feminist treatment that other women get for doing nothing. Consider the accomplishments of Laura Manning, a payroll specialist who says she “needs to protect herself, in case something goes bump in the night.” She’s 50 years old and is now using her Constitutionally protected right to own firearms because she can. Bravo.

Studies show that women are far more likely to be injured in a robbery or assault because men have more body mass, are stronger and are usually taller than women. Most criminals prefer their victims small and defenseless. Knowing this, women who choose to be armed for self-defense are balancing the equation. For myself, just knowing that I am trained and prepared to defend myself has changed my demeanor. I am alert, aware of my surroundings, and constantly assessing the situation. I am not the easiest of prey.

Markysha Carter, another woman profiled in the AP’s article, is a marketing specialist for a bank. Carter is 40-years old and concerned about police stops. The AP did not query her on what gun ownership has to do with being prepared to engage a police officer who has pulled her over for a driving infraction. That is poor reporting, it is of interest to this reader to learn more about Carter’s reasons for acquiring a firearm and what her training has taught her about encountering law enforcement while armed.

The last woman the AP interviewed was Dana R. Mitchell, a minister in her late forties. Mitchell cited frequent news reports of violence as a reason for getting prepared. This is common sense at its best; when the bad guys are breaking into your home, the police are minutes away. In my experience, law enforcement tries to get to calls as quickly as possible, but it is difficult in high crime areas — the wait times on such areas are invariably longer. Being armed and trained is a great way to increase peace of mind and readiness.

My hope is that once the newness of black women (and others) entering the firearm ownership market wears off, we will get more in depth reporting on the whys. It is interesting to learn what drove someone to buy guns after spending decades as an adult without owning one. More power to these brave new gun owners, and welcome to the club.

Stacy Washington hosts the nationally syndicated Stacy on the Right radio program, is an Air Force Veteran who qualified Marksman on the M-16, and is a guest columnist for “Bullet Points with AWR Hawkins.”