President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he is not allowing transgender people to serve in the U.S. military, a reversal of former President Obama’s decision last year to let them serve.

In a series of tweets, he said:

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical cost and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Troops earlier this year had begun receiving military training on accommodating transgender troops, but Defense Secretary Jim Mattis this summer decided to delay allowing them to serve.

The decision also comes after Mattis issued multiple memos indicating that decisions should be based on whether it makes the military more lethal. One memo put an end to all training that was not related to military readiness, and blasting Pentagon officials for wasting as much as $28 million on Afghan camouflage uniforms that don’t actually blend in with Afghan terrain.