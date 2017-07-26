Donald Trump Singles Out Lisa Murkowski for Voting Against Healthcare Debate

President Donald Trump singled out Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting against the debate to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Too bad!”

Murkowski joined Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine by voting against starting debate, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to break the 50-50 tie.

But nine Republican senators ultimately voted against the unpopular Senate repeal and replace option, as its fate in the legislative process was clearly doomed.

Collins and Murkowski joined Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Dean Heller of Nevada, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

McConnell is scheduled to call a vote for a “clean repeal” of Obamacare on Wednesday.