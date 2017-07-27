Anthony Scaramucci on Reince Priebus: ‘Some Brothers Are Like Cain and Abel’

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci repeated that he and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were like brothers, but warned that it was still unclear whether or not they would get along in the White House.

“Some brothers are like Cain and Abel, other brothers can fight with each other and get along, I don’t know if this is repairable or not,” Scaramucci said on CNN’s New Day on Thursday morning.

advertisement

Scaramucci explained comments he made on Twitter on Wednesday night, after citing Priebus in a tweet about leakers. After Politico reported on Scaramucci’s public disclosure form, he suggested that it was leaked to the media by someone in the White House.

He later deleted the tweet.

Scaramucci said that he included Priebus in the note he posted on Twitter because he was in charge of White House staff. Scaramucci’s accusations surrounded a public document, but he he made it clear that he suspected that someone in the White House notified Politico immediately.

“What the president and I would like to tell everybody, we have a very, very good idea of who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are in the White House,” Scaramucci said.

He also assured CNN that journalists who covered the White House were used to getting leaks from Priebus, which is why they suspected that he was referring to him in the tweet.

“Underconfidence plus insecurity always equals paranoia and backstabbing,” he said, vowing to find out the source.

Scaramucci refrained from naming Reince Priebus specifically, but did not defend the chief of staff.

“If Reince wants to explain that he’s not a leaker, let him do that,” he said. “But let me tell you something about myself, I am a straight shooter. I’ll go right to the heart of the matter.”

He also expressed frustration that his dinner with Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Fox News executive Bill Shine, leaked to the media minutes after it began.

“It’s absolutely completely and totally reprehensible,” he said. “As you know from the Italian expression, the fish stinks from the head down, I can tell you two fish that don’t stink, that’s me and the president.”