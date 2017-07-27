Florida Socialites Announce ‘Trump Divorce’

A socialite couple in Palm Beach, Florida, made the unusual decision to send out a press release explaining that they are divorcing over Donald Trump, reports say.

Former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Lynn Aronberg, 36, and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, 46, were married in 2015, but now, only two years later, the couple is splitting. The couple says politics are to blame for the split and said so in a public press release, no less.

“Dave and Lynn Aronberg Sign Amicable Divorce Settlement Putting an End to What Some Were Calling The Trump Divorce,” the press release says, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The press release goes on to detail more of the problems that led to the couple’s split, including the note that the former Cheerleader is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump” and that she felt “increasingly isolated in the marriage” to her husband who is a strong Democrat.

The couple reportedly decided to divorce in March, only a few months into Trump’s presidency.

Lynn, who owns a successful PR firm, is said to be receiving $100,000 in benefits in the divorce, plus the payment of half her rent, a new BMW, and $40,000 in cash.

But when the paper contacted her about the release, Lynn insisted she was not aware the press release would contain the financial settlements.

It appears that having a family was also a sticking point for the marriage.

“They have no children, which was a problem for Lynn,” the statement said. “She said she wanted children, but Aronberg was in no hurry.”

Her soon-to-be-ex has been contemplating a challenge to Republican Congressman Brian Mast, and Lynn says she hopes their divorce doesn’t cause him any problems.

“He makes for a great ex-husband. I don’t wish him anything but goodwill. I want the best for him,” she said.

