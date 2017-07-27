James Woods: ‘Transgender’ Claims ‘Do Serious Harm’ To Youths

Actor James Woods stepped up his criticism of the transgender ideology September 26 by ridiculing a staged photo which suggests that men can have menstrual periods.

The original photo shows a female artist and activist, who is dressed as a man, sitting on a park bench with an apparent stain of menstrual blood visible in her crotch. The activist holds a sign suggesting that men can have periods.

Overall, the image is designed to push the transgender strategy of splitting the definition of “man” and “woman” from male and female biology. Instead of that biological definition, transgender activists are pushing the academic-invented idea that each person has a male or female “gender” — which they say means that a person with a male gender and a female body can be called a “man.”

Woods ridicules the menstrual blood image, slams the culture damage caused by the Baby Boom generation, and slams parents who don’t stop their sexually confused children from using drugs and surgeries to mutilate their bodies.

This nonsense is about to be a footnote in the culture war history books… pic.twitter.com/miXThYwqj8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 26, 2017

Amen! I'm in the Baby Boom generation and I have said repeatedly that my generation has done more cultural damage than any in history. https://t.co/wnOz2vBqG0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 26, 2017

And the parents using their kids as PC cannon fodder on the front lines of the #transgender culture wars are the most reprehensible. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 26, 2017

The image was posted on Instagram by Cass Clemmer, a young woman who describes herself as “trans.” She is also the author of a book for kids which boosts transgenderism, titled “Toni The Tampon.”

Woods properly urges support for the few youths who are in turmoil over their sexual development. The medical jargon for youths who are worried about the emergence of their male or female body is “gender dysphoria.”

But compassion for gender dysphoria is of paramount importance, however. One need not embrace a ridiculous PC narrative to be compassionate. https://t.co/DWQQB1CaFM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 26, 2017

And it is EXACTLY these absurd self-serving memes that do serious harm to young men and women genuinely struggling with gender dysphoria… pic.twitter.com/ePHamguM2z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 26, 2017

Woods also made sure to hit the core claim of “gender” that underlies the entire “transgender movement.”

The "gender" word has long been used as a grammatical feature in French and other languages which refer to items — such as houses, bread or bicycles — using male or female grammar and pronouns, equivalent to "she," "he," or "it."

English does not have his linguistic feature because the language uses “it” to refer to things, such as pizzas, fish, biology, and sex.

Transgender activists are trying to end the use of biological sex when determining whether a person is male or female — partly because transgender activists also want to destroy the idea of “the two sexes,” which they decry as the “gender binary.” Instead of the two sexes, they wish to see a society where even very young people can easily choose from a wide variety of mix-and-match “genders,” instead of living with their own bodies’ male or female sex, regardless of the physical, emotional and social risks to children.

"Gender" has always referred to a distinction between pronouns. "Sex" was distinguished by chromosomes and genitalia. #SimpleScience — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2017

Before the new idea of “gender,” troubled youths would learn to live with their own biological sex, often by becoming gay or lesbian.

But the activists’ promise that “gender” is more important than biology encourages some youths to embark on a very risky “transgender” journey of drugs, hormone, and surgeries that leave them sterilized and trapped between two sexes and with a very narrow circle of friends, romantic partners, and potential spouses.

The transgender ideology also demands that the federal government force Americans to accept “gender identity” sex-switching claims made by each person, regardless of scientific data about genetics, biology, and the variety of normal behavior and appearances shown by normal, equal, different, and complementary women and men, boys and girls.

The progressive push to bend Americans’ attitudes and their male-and-female civic society around the idea of “gender” has already attacked and cracked popular social rules for how Americans handle the many differences between different, complementary and equal men and women. These pro-gender claims have an impact on different-sex bathrooms, shelters for battered women, sports leagues for girls, hiking groups for boys, K-12 curricula, university speech codes, religious freedoms, free speech, the social status of women, parents’ rights in childrearing, practices to help teenagers, women’s expectations of beauty, culture and civic society, scientific research, prison safety, civic ceremonies, school rules, men’s sense of masculinity, law enforcement, and children’s sexual privacy.

Woods has been slammed by transgender activists because of his support for science and his advice to troubled youths. On Thursday, he tweeted his contempt for his critics: