Kellyanne Conway Blasts Staff ‘Using the Press to Shiv Each Other in the Ribs’

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway criticized presidential staff for trying to damage each other in the press, warning that they would be caught.

“There are leaks and there are people using the press to shiv each other in the ribs,” she said in an interview on Fox and Friends, when asked about the controversy surrounding White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

She wouldn’t say who was leaking information to the press, but said that it appeared that someone was trying to damage Scaramucci’s reputation.

“Somebody is trying to get in his way and scare him off from working here which is a huge mistake,” Conway said.

She said that the infighting spread in the press was a “complete disservice” to the president and his agenda.

“We just have to cut down on people thinking it’s cute, and it makes them popular and it somehow enhances their resume and their portfolio for later on to curry favor with folks who are more interested in covering the style and not the substance here,” she said.

She warned White House leakers that they would be exposed.

“Leakers are easier to figure out than they think,” she said. “The West Wing is a small place.”