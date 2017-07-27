Mitch McConnell Releases Health Care Freedom Act, the Obamacare ‘Skinny Repeal’ Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the Obamacare “skinny repeal” bill, known as the Health Care Freedom Act. Republicans hope that this bare-bones legislation can pass through the Senate.

The Health Care Freedom Act will repeal the individual and employer mandate, provide states flexibility to Obamacare insurance regulations through waivers, increase Health Savings Account (HSA) contribution limits, repeal Obamacare’s medical device tax, and prioritize community health centers over Planned Parenthood.

The #Healthcare Freedom Act repeals core pillars of #Obamacare and provides significant new flexibility to both states & consumers — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 28, 2017

It remains unclear whether this bill will pass through the Senate. Sens. John McCain (R-AZ), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Bill Cassidy said that they would only support the bill if they received “an ironclad promise” from House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Paul Ryan suggested Thursday night that they would push forward with a conference committee between Congress’s two chambers.

After the Senate completes their debate, Majority Leader McConnell will hold a vote on the Health Care Freedom Act around midnight Thursday night. Senate Republicans need 50 votes and Vice President Mike Pence to pass the bill through the upper chamber.

Congressional leaders hope that the bill will pass so that both the House and the Senate can compromise on a unified bill through a conference committee. After which, both houses would have to pass the unified bill and then send the bill to President Donald Trump to sign.

Read the Health Care Freedom Act here.