The Scaramucci Show: New Communications Director Unloads Nasty Attack on White House Colleagues to Opposition Party

Move over President Donald Trump. You are yesterday’s news. It seems like this is now The Anthony Scaramucci Show. And Trump better get used to it.

The new White House communications director called the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, a member in good standing in the Opposition Party, on Wednesday evening to blast his co-workers in a rambling rant that was so outrageous and discordant that reporters wondered whether Scaramucci drunk-dialed Lizza, was drunk with power, or, revealing he was unqualified for his communications director job, did not know how to smoothly go on and off the record — like Trump skillfully did recently with three New York Times reporters — so that such inflammatory comments do not reflect badly on his boss.

There is absolutely no way that Scaramucci could be stupid enough to make those comments on the record, so Scaramucci, in a fit of rage about leaks about him, may have temporarily forgotten he was on the record or not realized that he was talking to someone in the Opposition Media, whose members only protect liberals when it comes to sweeping such comments under the rug.

Regardless, his defamatory comments about Steve Bannon, the White House’s chief strategist, will only ensure that the story will be all about Scaramucci again. At this point, Scaramucci might as well just be Trump’s permanent replacement on The Apprentice.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he reportedly said. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

In a rambling interview, Scaramucci also vowed to hunt down the White House’s leakers, suggested that embattled White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus would be fired if he leaks, and was incensed that Priebus “cock-blocked” him for six months from getting a position in the Trump administration. He also called Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic” and seemed to imply that some White House staffers may have committed a felony by leaking sensitive financial information about Scaramucci even though his financial disclosure form was publicly available.

It is also interesting that Scaramucci had nothing bad to say about globalists Jared Kushner, Gary Cohn, and Dina Powell during his rant.

Scaramucci also called a member of the Opposition Party when he was seething because details about his dinner with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump leaked. That’s usually never a good idea given those in the Opposition Party are looking to bring down conservatives and nationalists, especially when they are not in the soundest of emotional states and thus vulnerable to such comments.

His comments about Bannon also sound like someone falsely hating in another person what he secretly may hate about himself.

Since accepting the communications director job, Scaramucci has promoted his book from the White House podium. Despite having told students not to brag about Harvard, Scaramucci has name-checked his alma mater nearly every chance he gets, acting like someone who needs to reference “Harvard” to try to prove to others that he is not in over his head and actually belongs. Scaramucci, the ultimate self-promoter and brand-builder, also ran the “SALT” conference, which is a wanna-be Davos-style conference that brings together globalists and members of the permanent political class from the D.C. swamp to hobnob and self-perpetuate.

Legacy media reporters have also mocked Scaramucci for vowing to crack down on leakers given that he was reportedly known as the “go-to” leaker for those seeking info from Mitt Romney’s and Jeb Bush’s campaigns.

“I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump’s agenda. #MAGA,” Scaramucci tweeted on Thursday evening.

But Scaramucci’s reckless interview raises serious concerns about whether he may accidentally put Trump and members of his administration and family in legal limbo since every word that is spoken by Trump’s team will be parsed endlessly. In addition, Stephanie Ruhle, one of the savviest anchors around when it comes to Wall Street and someone who obviously knows even more about the financial industry than she publicly reveals, said on Thursday evening that Scaramucci’s comments may make it more difficult for him to sell off his hedge fund firm to Chinese investors, which is a deal he must seal and get approval for in order for Scaramucci to officially work in the White House.

If Scaramucci is tarnishing his brand at the moment when it needs to be the most spotless and pristine, then imagine the disregard he will have for Trump’s brand, which Trump has built up over his lifetime. If Trump thinks that Scaramucci’s outbursts will damage Trump’s brand for the long haul, he may see Scaramucci as a gamble that is not worth taking.