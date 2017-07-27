White House on Scaramucci vs. Priebus: ‘The President Likes that Type of Competition’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded Thursday to the recent controversy between White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Sanders shrugged aside the latest palace intrigue story, suggesting that President Donald Trump was not upset by the recent developments.

“I think the president, as always, enjoys healthy competition and conversation, and he sees that as such,” Sanders told reporters during the White House press briefing.

Trump, Sanders asserted, realized that his staff would not always agree, but appreciated their differences.

“The president likes that type of competition and encourages it,” she said.

Sanders refused to engage questions about whether Trump still had confidence in Priebus.

“We all serve at the pleasure of the president, and if it gets to a place where that isn’t the case, he’ll let you know,” she said.

Sanders joked at the beginning of the briefing about rumors that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer might appear on Dancing with the Stars.

“No, I cannot confirm that Sean Spicer will be on Dancing with the Stars before leaving the White House,” she said as reporters laughed.