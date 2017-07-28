Mark Levin: Mooch’s ’Absolutely Disgusting’ Remarks to ‘Liberal Rag’ Make WH Look ‘Moronic, Pathetic’

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin blasted new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday for going to a “liberal rag” and making “absolutely disgusting” comments about White House Chief Strategist Steve K. Bannon.

Scaramucci called New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Wednesday evening and said, in a rambling rant, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock … I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Levin marveled at the fact that Scaramucci called a “liberal reporter at a liberal rag” and spoke in that way about his colleagues.

“What the hell has Steve Bannon done to this guy?” Levin asked. “Nothing!”

Levin, who is the author of the current best-selling book Rediscovering Americanism, said that “if you support Donald Trump, then you don’t sit back and excuse all this.”

He said he wanted President Donald Trump to succeed but added, “you can’t have your communications director calling a liberal reporter for a liberal news outlet saying the kinds of things this man said.”

Levin, a Reagan administration alum who has written some of the most seminal books of the modern conservative movement like Liberty and Tyranny, which became a runaway bestseller despite scant to no coverage in the legacy media, asked, “Do you think this kind of internecine warfare makes America great again?”

“It makes these guys look stupid, moronic, pathetic! That’s not how you serve your president, in my view,” he said.

Levin said he feared that the “American people are not going to tolerate this in the next election if these guys don’t get their act together.”

“The president is under brutal attack, and he really needs some pros around him,” he continued.

On Fox News, conservative radio host Laura Ingraham slammed Scaramucci for “trashing Steve Bannon, who has been carrying the conservative populist banner for years, loyal to this president,” and said Scaramucci’s comments were “humiliating to the president.”

Levin had a reminder for Scaramucci about the position he holds.

“You’re communications director to the president of the United States,” Levin said. “You hold a public trust.”