Trump Awards Medal of Valor to Police in Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting

President Donald Trump recognized five law enforcement officials who responded to the congressional baseball shooting, awarding them the Medal of Valor for their acts of bravery during the attack.

The president singled out Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey, who returned fire and shot and killed the gunman.

“Despite their injuries, both officers heroically continued to face down the gunman until they brought him down,” Trump said during a ceremony at the White House.

He also praised police officers from Alexandria, Virginia, who responded to the attack.

“These officers saved the lives of every innocent person on the field that day,” Trump said. “They are American heroes, and we salute them.”

Trump also recognized the doctors who treated and cared for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, severely wounded in the attack.

“The assault on June 14 reminded us that evil exists in this world, but it also reminded us that heroes walk in our midst, that love triumphs over tragedy, and that our resolve is stronger than ever,” he said.