Dem on Pelosi Leadership in the House: ‘It’s Time for a Change’

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said on Friday that there should be new leadership in the House ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, echoing the ongoing call by some on the Left to replace House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I think it’s time for a change,” Moulton told a CBS podcast, adding that the current state of the Democratic leaders is not “the right thing right now for the party.”

“So, let me just put this in very stark terms,” podcast host Major Garrett said. “You head into the 2018 midterms. You want this leadership team to be the bumper sticker for the Democratic House minority or not?”

“No, I don’t,” Moulton said.

“Moulton has been openly critical of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, particularly in the weeks since Democrats lost four special elections in June,” CBS reported. “He has frequently called for new leadership but is now more impatient to usher the current leaders out.”

But is there enough support for Pelosi to be pushed out of her long-held position?

Moulton said he was not sure, ”but I think it’s the right thing to do.”

“What we’ve got to do – not just for our party, but I think for so many American people – is start winning again,” Moulton said. “Start bringing some balance back to Washington and start winning with leadership that the American people can trust – not the old, tired Democratic partisan leadership – but really a new generation of leaders who are going to put the country first.”

Moulton did describe Pelosi as an “amazing politician” and credited her for the passage in Congress of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, but stood by his call to change leadership in the House.

“Look, I just think it’s time for a change, Major.”