Ferrari Owner Totals $288,000 Car an Hour After Purchasing It

A driver in the United Kingdom had a dreadful day on the roads when he totaled his brand new Ferrari an hour after he purchased it.

Police told the BBC that the driver lost control of his Ferrari 430 Scuderia, which “went airborne” off a wet highway in South Yorkshire and dropped down a 160-foot embankment before bursting into flames.

The exact amount that he paid for the car is unknown, but the list price for that model goes for $288,000, and only 499 were ever sold, CNBC reports.

South Yorkshire police said the driver suffered a few cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unscathed.

“Officers asked the driver what sort of car he ‘had’ to which he replied, ‘It was a Ferrari,’” South Yorkshire police said. “Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said, ‘I’ve only just got it, picked it up an hour ago.’”

The police department tweeted photos of the wreck, saying it was “a miracle” the driver escaped from the crash relatively unscathed.

Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1. Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames #fire #ouch pic.twitter.com/DkMPEOedFB — SYP Ops Support (@SYPOperations) July 27, 2017

Police say the crash could have been caused by wet road conditions and do not suspect that speed played a role in the wreck.

The 430 Scuderia can reach speeds of up to 198 miles per hour (mph) and can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.