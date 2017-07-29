Police in Kansas City arrested a man after he allegedly dropped a large broken tube television off the balcony of a third-story apartment and onto the head of a woman walking on the street below.

The police were called to a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building, where they found a woman lying bleeding and unconscious on the ground. A shattered old television was found lying a few feet from her, the Associated Press reported.

Officers soon arrested Otishus Kirkwood, whom they say dropped the TV off the balcony of an apartment above the sidewalk.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Kirkwood is seen grinning widely in police mugshots.

The resident of the third-floor apartment near Fifth and Benton Streets told police that Kirkwood is homeless and that he occasionally stays there.

The victim reportedly has life-threatening injuries but has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim is also homeless and knows Kirkwood. The victim was reportedly staying in the same apartment as the suspect.

Kirkwood was slapped with a $50,000 cash bond and was charged with one felony count each of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, court documents reveal.

