Gun-Controlled Chicago Exceeds 400 Homicides in 2017

by AWR Hawkins29 Jul 20170

The violence in gun-controlled Chicago continues unabated, passing 400 homicides in 2017 before the month of July has ended.

This means the Windy City is on track to match or exceed the nearly 800 homicides it witnessed last year. Breitbart News reported nearly 4,400 shooting victims in the city in 2016.

According to the Chicago Tribune, more than 400 people have been killed in Chicago this year. Just four years ago, “Chicago didn’t record 400 homicides until just before Thanksgiving Day.”

This year, however, 100 people were shot during the Fourth of July weekend alone, and 14 of those victims died from their wounds. The violence was so great that the Sun-Times reported 36 people were shot in one eight-hour timespan during the holiday celebration.

Breitbart News reported Chicago hit 1,000 shooting victims before April ended. The Tribune reported that the violence on April 25 was so bad that “two people were killed and five others were wounded over a single hour.”

Just days after his inauguration, President Trump referenced the “carnage” in Chicago and made clear he would send in the feds if city leaders failed to make changes that saved lives. He tweeted:

But by the end of June, it was evident Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other city leaders had not reined in the violence, so Trump tweeted that the feds were on their way:

Chicago is a gun-control experiment gone wrong. Its murder rate is rivaled only by Baltimore, another city where gun control has correlated with murder and mayhem.

