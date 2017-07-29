President Donald Trump’s outgoing chief of staff Reince Priebus told Breitbart News Satuday SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam that the president’s “amazing” work during his first few months in office includes signing a record number of bills into law.

“I could tick of for an entire 10, 20 minutes that facts of what’s he’s accomplished and the amazing amount of work he’s done,” Priebus said.

“The amount of bills he’s signed are more than any president in the last 50 years,” Priebus said.

Priebus — whose departure from the White House was announced on Friday night — also said that Trump is making a huge impact on federal judgeships, with some 27 replaced since the president took office and — perhaps one of Trump’s biggest wins Priebus said — the seating of Neil Gorsuch on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Those judicial appointment will impact “our children and grandchildren for the good,” Priebus said.

He also said that a change in personnel at the White House will not distract the president and does not mean a shift away from the agenda Trump promised to pursue if elected.

“That Trump agenda — the policies that he stands for, that you all stand for — that’s not the shift in direction,” Priebus said of his being replaced this week by former head of the Department of Justice’s Homeland Security Chief John Kelly.

“It’s simply just a change and a reset and I think it’s great,” Priebus said.