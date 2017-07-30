Four-Year-Old Among 29 Shot in Gun-Controlled Chicago

A four-year-old boy is among 29 people shot in gun-controlled Chicago between Friday night and Sunday noon.

Chicago 5 reports that the boy was wounded in a shooting that left an adult dead and a teenager injured. The adult was a 27-year-old female who was “shot in the head” and pronounced dead at the hospital. The wounded teenager is 19. The four-year-old boy was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital.

advertisement

The shooting occurred around 5:19 pm Friday and marked gun-controlled Chicago’s first homicide of the weekend.

On July 29 Breitbart News reported that Chicago exceeded 400 homicides this year, placing the city on track to tie or surpass the nearly 800 homicides witnessed last year. The Chicago Tribune reported that it was only four years ago that “Chicago didn’t record 400 homicides until just before Thanksgiving Day.”

Gun-controlled Chicago surpassed 1,000 shooting victims for the year before the month of April was over. Yet in the face of the dismal failure of gun control, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) response was more gun control. On April 24 Breitbart News reported that Emanuel was pushing more controls on Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs). In other words, his response to gang and street crime is to punish gun dealers who attain a federal license to sell guns and who perform a background check for every gun they sell.

Note to Emanuel—criminals are not buying their guns from FFLs. A study by the University of Chicago Crime Lab shows that criminals in Chicago avoid buying guns anywhere that draws attention to the purchase. This means they avoid gun show purchases, internet purchases, or purchases from licensed, brick & mortar gun stores. The Chicago-Tribune quoted crime lab co-director Harold Pollack, saying, “[The study shows] some of the pathways [regarding guns] people are concerned about don’t seem so dominant.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com