French Airport Worker Allegedly Punches EasyJet Passenger Holding a Baby over Flight Delay

A French airport worker allegedly punched an EasyJet passenger holding a baby for complaining about his flight’s 13-hour delay.

One passenger, shocked at what she saw, tweeted out a photo of the incident that took place while passengers waited to board EasyJet flight EZY2122 from Nice to London Luton.

“Everyone was having the most appalling day and then, all of a sudden, a man holding a baby gets whacked,” witness Arabella Ark told the Daily Mail. “It all kicked off after his [the father’s] wife was talking to the man [suspected attacker] because we were getting no information whatsoever about the delay.”

Ark, who was traveling with her children, said that her husband had to restrain the airport worker from the man to avoid further confrontation.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that the airport employee does not work for EasyJet.

“EasyJet is very concerned to see this picture and can confirm the person in the photo is not an EasyJet member of staff and they do not work for EasyJet’s ground handling agents in Nice,” the spokesperson said.

The employee in question does, however, work for an airport contractor that works with disabled passengers called Samsic, according to MarketWatch.

“We are urgently taking this up with Nice Airport and their special assistance provider Samsic who we understand the person photographed works for.”