Gov. Chris Christie Confronts Heckler at Milwaukee Brewers Game

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got up close and personal with a Chicago Cubs fan Sunday, calling the alleged heckler a “big shot” after getting within inches of his face.

The incident, which was partly captured on video, took place at a Milwaukee Brewers game and apparently was triggered after Cubs fan Brad Joseph yelled at Christie as the unpopular Republican passed him.

Christie, who was carrying nachos, soon got in the fan’s face.

“When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was already quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away I yelled his name and told him that he sucked,” he told WISN 12 News.

“I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He then turned around and walked all the way back towards me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” he said.

Joseph went on to say that Christie first told him to have another beer. “Then he started calling me a tough guy.”

WISN 12 NEWS reporter Ben Hutchison, who is related to Joseph, quickly caught part of the incident on video — in which Christie can be heard calling Joseph a “big shot”:

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

The outlet reported that Christie’s son works for the Brewers, explaining Christie’s presence.

A source who sat near Christie at a game on Friday, but who did not see the confrontation Sunday, told Breitbart News that Christie was constantly greeted by well-wishers, and there appeared to be no negative remarks that day.

“On Friday the guy couldn’t go three minutes without someone coming up to him, but I saw nothing but cordial exchanges – and he took it all in stride considering he was with his son,” he said. “He seemed to have a good time on Friday as best I could tell – though he did have those same nachos both days.”

