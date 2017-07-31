Planned Parenthood Declares Victory in GOP Failure to Defund Abortion Giant

The president of the nation’s largest abortion business is taking a victory lap and hoping to raise funds on the GOP’s failure to repeal Obamacare and eliminate Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding.

“The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land,” celebrates Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards in a fundraising email, continuing the narrative that the abortion vendor provides women’s “health care.”

advertisement

For months, an army of pink-clad Planned Parenthood patients, supporters, and advocates fought like hell. Thank you!https://t.co/srLndjDTfP — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) July 30, 2017

“Tens of millions of people whose health care was threatened can rest a little easier,” she writes. “And the more than one million people with Medicaid coverage who rely on Planned Parenthood will still be able to come to our health centers for care.”

Thanks to all the heroes who helped #StopTrumpcare! We delivered #StandWithPP capes to all the senators who protected our care! pic.twitter.com/gyZv844tdn — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) July 29, 2017

Planned Parenthood especially tweeted its gratitude to Republican Sens. Susan Collins (ME) and Lisa Murkowski (AK), who were instrumental in defeating the repeal of Obamacare and the repeal of Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funds:

These women chose constituents' #health care over politics. Now they're facing backlash—from male colleagues. https://t.co/fwMBimdS1S — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) July 30, 2017

Women won tonight! @SenatorCollins & @lisamurkowski plus thousands around country, and democratic women Senators! I am woman hear me roar! — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) July 28, 2017

In its own recently released annual report, Planned Parenthood showed increases in the number of abortions it performs, its taxpayer funding, and its profits. Many of its non-abortion services, however, such as contraception, prenatal care, and cancer screenings dropped.

In January, pro-life group Live Action released a video demonstrating Planned Parenthood’s “prenatal care deception”:

The organization’s profits – “Excess in Revenue Over Expenses” – rose from $58.8 million in 2014-2015 to $77.5 million in the last year, according to its own annual report.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill, which would have defunded Planned Parenthood for one year, failed to pass through the Senate on the votes against it by Collins, Murkowski, and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Murkowski and McCain pledged to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation in their campaigns for re-election.

“This law is not affordable for anyone in Alaska,” Murkowski said. “That is why I will support the bill that repeals the ACA and wipes out its harmful impacts. I can’t watch premiums for Alaskans shoot up by 30 percent or more each year, see businesses artificially constrained, or see the quality of public education decline.”

“It is clear that any serious attempt to improve our health care system must begin with a full repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and I will continue fighting on behalf of the people of Arizona to achieve it,” McCain said.

In January, during a confirmation hearing for current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Collins summed up the failures of Obamacare and highlighted the distortions of Democrats claiming the GOP’s plan to repeal President Obama’s healthcare law would be dangerous to millions of Americans who have gained perhaps nothing more than an insurance card on the exchanges.

“In the individual market we’re seeing double-digit increases in premiums, higher deductibles, larger copays, and we’re also seeing far fewer choices as more and more insurers give up and flee the market,” Collins said. “The co-ops have failed dramatically – all 23 of them are in financial trouble. Only five are still operating. So, for us to say that everything is going well with Obamacare is just not accurate.”