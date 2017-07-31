Police: Armed Citizen Takes Down Alleged Attacker at Kroger

Sheriff’s deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee, say an armed citizen at Kroger shot and critically wounded a suspect who allegedly attacked using a metal bar and a pair of pliers.

The incident occurred around 11 pm Saturday night.

advertisement

According to News Channel 3, the armed citizen was sitting in his car at the Kroger gas pump when the unidentified 32-year-old suspect charged him. The armed citizen “shot the [suspect] in the face and abdomen.”

The suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Action News 5 reports that the suspect’s condition was upgraded to “stable” on Sunday. The armed citizen was questioned then released, with law enforcement describing the shooting as self-defense.

It is interesting to note that Kroger was one of the most prominent grocer chains to refuse Moms Demand Action’s request to disarm law-abiding customers. Breitbart News reported that Moms Demand launched a shame campaign against Kroger on August 18, 2014, and on March 25, 2015. Kroger CFO Michael Schlotman let it be known that the grocer giant would not be capitulating to gun control demands. Rather, he stressed the chain would honor the carry laws of the various states and municipalities in which Kroger stores are located.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.