Trump Asks Why Congress, Insurance Companies Are Exempt from Obamacare Failings

President Trump took to Twitter Monday to ask why insurance companies and Congress are not being hurt by the failings of Obamacare just as the American people are being hit.

Trump started the day by noting that the unpopular healthcare law is “hurting people” and asked why it isn’t also hurting insurance companies, and also why Congress is exempt.

If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Trump had previously threatened to end what he called “bailouts” for insurance companies and Congress after the failing of the GOP-led Senate to pass either a healthcare reform bill, a flat-out Obamacare repeal, or a so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.

The vote on a “skinny repeal” failed Friday after three Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and John McCain (R-AZ) defected and voted against the measure. The vote failed 49-51.

In the wake of that vote, Trump accused those who voted against the bill of having “let the American people down” and said that it was time to “let Obamacare implode, then deal.”

While the healthcare reform agenda appears to be dead in Congress, Trump has also urged Congress not to give up — noting that Republicans hold control of both Houses.

“Don’t give up Republican Senators, the World is watching,” he urged in a tweet on Sunday.

