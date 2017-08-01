President Donald Trump celebrated the successful bid by Los Angeles to host the Olympic Games in 2028.

“For the first time in a generation, the Olympics are coming back to the United States, and I am proud to support LA 2028,” Trump said in a statement.

advertisement

The president congratulated the United States Olympic Committee, reminding the world that they led the in Olympic medals.

“No country has won more Olympic medals or trained more Olympic and Paralympic athletes,” he said. “America always shines brightly during the Games, and LA 2028 will be no exception.”

Trump did not take credit for the effort, as it appears that he did not get involved.

In 2009, former President Barack Obama made a personal effort to win the 2016 Olympics to his home town of Chicago by traveling to Denmark to support their pitch to the committee. The 2016 Summer Games were awarded to Rio de Janeiro, as the United States came in fourth place.

The failure stuck with Trump as a close observer of the Obama presidency. During the 2016 campaign, Trump ridiculed Obama’s failed effort.

“The president of the United States making this trip, unprecedented, comes in fourth place,” he said. “He should have known the result before making such an embarrassing commitment. We were laughed at all over the world as we have been many, many times. The list of humiliations go on and on and on.”